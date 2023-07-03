Old Boardman Road to close for U.S. 74 interchange and bridge construction in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Old Boardman Road will close from Wednesday, July 5, to October to allow for the construction of ramps and a roundabout for the new U.S. 74 interchange.

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced the closure on Monday.

The detour will be N.C. 252 and old U.S. 74.

The $16.2 million interchange and bridge began in June of 2021 and is expected to be completed by fall of 2024.

TRAFFIC ALERT for #Columbus County:

Old Boardman Road will close 🚧 July 5 until Oct. to allow for the construction of ramps & a roundabout for the new U.S. 74 interchange.

Project details >> https://t.co/zdtj4gtwwp pic.twitter.com/DedBWdLPzS — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) July 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.