Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park

Ogden Park
Ogden Park(New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 22-year-old man was grazed by a bullet during a birthday party Saturday night at Ogden Park, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The NHCSO says the call came in at around 7:50 p.m., and that shots were fired.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, per the sheriff’s office.

The criminal incidents listed on the sheriff’s office report include weapon law violations with a handgun, destruction/damage/vandalism and aggravated assault with a handgun.

