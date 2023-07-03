Senior Connect
Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings

Portuguese man o’ war
Portuguese man o’ war(National Science Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department has announced that a purple flag warning is in place due to reports of man o’ war stings on Monday, July 3.

“Please use caution and be aware of surroundings when entering the water. Conditions will be updated as needed at www.OakIslandNC.gov/SAFETY,” an OIFD Facebook post states.

The National Weather Service provides the following information:

“Resembling an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail, the man o’ war is recognized by its balloon-like float, which may be blue, violet, or pink and rises up to six inches above the waterline. Lurking below the float are long strands of tentacles and polyps that grow to an average of 10 meters (about 30 feet) and may extend by as much as 30 meters (about 100 feet). The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans. While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin.”

Just last week, Sunset Beach and Surf City reported men o’ war sightings as well.

Authorities urge beach goers to practice caution following Portuguese man o’ war sightings
Portuguese Man O' War on the beach

