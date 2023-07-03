Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Crash on I-140 closes road
Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Fireworks
Fireworks, large crowds can be triggering for veterans with PTSD

Latest News

Cape Fear Cooking: Try bringing this spicy melon salad to a Fourth of July party
Scene cleared after rollover crash at Wooster and 7th streets
Wilmington police respond to crash at 5th Avenue and Wooster Street
Wilmington Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Wellington Avenue home; two pets dead
Southport parade to air on WECT; police ask that parade route remain clear of vehicles