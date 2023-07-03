Senior Connect
Man arrested after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary, Caitlin Ashbaugh and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition following a house fire.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in Green Pond around 11 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said six people were found dead, and one woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition, WCSC reports.

Investigators said 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim. Deputies said additional charges are pending the victims’ identification and autopsies.

Manigo was being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.

Curtis Magwood, a pastor and family member of the victims, spoke to WCSC about the incident.

“The unfortunate part about it is we can’t even identify them, so going beyond that part, the last time we saw them was the last time that we’ll ever see them. So, that’s something we have to live with, and that’s the most hurtful part of the whole thing,” he said.

Magwood also said the family members killed in the incident left remarkable impacts in and around their communities.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit, Crime Scene Unit and Special Victim’s Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

