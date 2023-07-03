Senior Connect
Joey Coleman chosen to serve as Bladen County Emergency Services Director

Bladen County Emergency Medical Services ambulance
Bladen County Emergency Medical Services ambulance(Bladen County Emergency Medical Services)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Joey Coleman has been chosen to serve as the Bladen County Emergency Services Director, per a county announcement on Monday, July 3.

“Joey is a life-long resident of Bladen County. He has been active in the fire service for 21 years and has served as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with Bladen County EMS. Coleman has worked for the past 10 years in the Fire Marshal’s Office and holds a Level III Fire Prevention Code Inspector certification. He has also been involved in Emergency Management and holds numerous National Incident Management System certifications, including Section Chief in Planning, Logistics and in Operations,” the announcement states.

He will oversee emergency management, geographic information systems/E-911 addressing and the fire marshal’s office.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to work with everyone. I want to make a positive difference in Bladen County. Emergency Services is what I love to do and this platform enables me to assist people on a large scale,” Coleman said.

County Manager Greg Martin provided the following statement:

“We are pleased to welcome Joey Coleman as Bladen County Emergency Services Director. Joey is well rounded in emergency services and has a passion for helping people. His experience, knowledge of the organization, and established relationships in the public safety community, position him well to transition into this leadership role.”

