Gore appointed as Superior Court Judge for Bladen, Columbus counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - C. Ashley Gore has been appointed to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 13A, serving Bladen and Columbus counties.

Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment Monday.

Gore will fill the vacancy created by Judge Douglas Sasser’s retirement.

“Judge C. Ashley Gore brings over a decade of legal knowledge and experience to the Superior Court bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m confident that she will continue her strong service in this new role.”

Judge C. Ashley Gore currently serves as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13. She previously served as Assistant District Attorney for the 15th Prosecutorial District and was an Associate Attorney at the Gore Law Firm.

“She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctorate from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law,” according to a news release.

