Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fridge or pantry? Heinz weighs in on how to store ketchup

Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pass the ketchup, please!

Independence Day is almost here, and many Americans are getting ready to celebrate with hamburgers and hot dogs – and the popular condiment.

Lately, some social media users have been debating the best way to store it.

The United Kingdom-based branch of ketchup-maker Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on the issue, saying in a tweet: “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

The company followed up the tweet by asking the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry.

More than 13,000 Twitter users responded, with over 63% saying they preferred the fridge and nearly 37% saying they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

A Twitter user posed the same question to Heinz in 2017. At the time, Heinz responded: “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Crash on I-140 closes road
Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Fireworks
Fireworks, large crowds can be triggering for veterans with PTSD

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
(MGN)
Old Boardman Road to close for U.S. 74 interchange and bridge construction in Columbus County
Supreme Court fallout: What rulings mean for you