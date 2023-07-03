Fran’s Fans sets new record with close to 3,000 fans collected for area seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A record-breaking 2,980 fans were donated during this year’s Fran’s Fans!

The donated fans will be delivered to senior centers in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Columbus and Bladen counties where they will be distributed to area seniors.

The fans are collected at local Lowe’s Home Improvement stores to help area seniors stay cool during the hot summer months.

The managers at the five participating Lowe’s stores turned the collection drive into a competition to see which store could sell the most fans. The Lowe’s in Southport won the coveted Golden Fan, the award given to the winning store. The Southport Lowe’s collected over 700 fans.

“On behalf of the Lowe’s Southport team, I would like to express a sincere thank you for the opportunity to be involved in such a worthy cause,” said Trae Rutledge, store manager for the Lowe’s in Southport. “I would like to thank Fran for her time in our store on Friday, Randy Modlin for his passion and dedication over the entire event, the entire 682 team members for their efforts, all of the other store teams that participated in the program, and most of all everyone in the Southport/Oak Island community for showing up to donate fans.”

Bill Ferimer, the store manager at the Lowe’s in University Center in Wilmington, organizes the stores each year for Fran’s Fans and arranges pick ups and deliveries to the senior centers in the five counties.

“As a large employer committed to making homes and communities better for all, we are grateful for the opportunity to join Fran and WECT again to support this critical need,” Ferimer said.

WECT’s annual Fran’s Fans collection drive collected over 2,000 fans last year and just over 1,500 in 2021.

Fran is WECT’s Frances Weller who started Fran’s Fans over 20 years ago.

