Family announces passing of Oak Island ‘Tan Man’ at 71 years old

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Alexander Zelaya passed away at 71 years old on Saturday, July 1, according to his family.

Zelaya was well-known in Oak Island as ‘Mr Alex’ and ‘Tan Man’.

He walked 18 miles each day along the shores of the town.

His family says he found out he had cancer on his birthday, May 16.

His hospice team helped him make his final wish last month, to visit the Oak Island beach.

