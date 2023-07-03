Elizabethtown cancels July 8 event, focusing on Homecoming event on Sept. 23

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown officials have announced a change to its 250th Anniversary event series.

“The Town of Elizabethtown has announced the cancellation of the July 8th event in the 250th Anniversary event series,” a news release states. “Instead, the 250th Anniversary Committee is concentrating on making the Homecoming Event, scheduled for Saturday, September 23 a truly memorable celebration of more recent history of the town.”

The Sept. 23 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

Two musical acts will perform during the event - the Decatur Street Beat and Rivermist. Decatur Street Beat will take the stage from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., while Rivermist will perform from 4-7 p.m.

“During the event, the Elizabethtown Walking Tour, a guided tour through the downtown, will be introduced,” the news release states .”Tours will take place every half hour from the Farmers Market. A Tour of Churches will lead participants to various churches within the town, highlighting the history of each building and congregation.

“Information on the major industries and families will be on display. The committee also expects several ‘meet and greets’ with Elizabethtown natives who have gone on to do remarkable things in the state and nation.”

The 250th Anniversary Committee also announced it would like to hear from anyone who is:

A former student of Music Teacher Ray Haney and would like to participate in a musical tribute.

An artist interested in working on small murals depicting Elizabethtown’s history.

Local musicians who would like to perform for their hometown.

Historians who would like to help with interpretive displays.

Local businesses who would like to highlight their years in Elizabethtown.

