Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A crash has caused a road closure on I-140E. in New Hanover County as of 11:36 p.m. on Sunday,
July 2.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s DriveNC website, the crash is expected to be cleared by midnight.

The website says the road is closed on I-140 Eastbound from Exit 14 US-17 to Exit 17 NC-133 at Castle Hayne Rd.

