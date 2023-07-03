Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A crash has caused a road closure on I-140E. in New Hanover County as of 11:36 p.m. on Sunday,

July 2.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s DriveNC website, the crash is expected to be cleared by midnight.

The website says the road is closed on I-140 Eastbound from Exit 14 US-17 to Exit 17 NC-133 at Castle Hayne Rd.

