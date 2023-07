WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the National Weather Service, lifeguards reported that they responded to 90 rip current-related rescues on Monday, Jul 3.

Seventy rescues took place in Carolina Beach, 18 at Wrightsville Beach and two at Kure Beach.

Carolina Beach reported 72 rescues on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.