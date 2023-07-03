Carolina Beach reports 72 rip current-related rescues Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Carolina Beach reported 72 rip current-related rescues on Sunday, July 2.

The town reported 61 other rip current-related rescues on Saturday.

The data was reported to the National Weather Service.

Make sure to heed all posted signs at the beach and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Remember, if you’re ever in a rip current:

Try not to panic, and remember that rip currents won’t pull you underwater

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current

Swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current

If you can’t escape the current, then stay afloat, yell and wave for help

