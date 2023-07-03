Carolina Beach reports 72 rip current-related rescues Sunday

Senior Connect
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Carolina Beach reported 72 rip current-related rescues on Sunday, July 2.

The town reported 61 other rip current-related rescues on Saturday.

The data was reported to the National Weather Service.

Make sure to heed all posted signs at the beach and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Remember, if you’re ever in a rip current:

  • Try not to panic, and remember that rip currents won’t pull you underwater
  • Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current
  • Swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current
  • If you can’t escape the current, then stay afloat, yell and wave for help

