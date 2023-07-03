Cape Fear Cooking: Try bringing this spicy melon salad to a Fourth of July party

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chef Gwen with GLOW Academy is sharing a scrumptious spicy melon salad recipe that’s perfect to bring to a Fourth of July party.

Ingredients:

1 mini watermelon - peeled & cubed

1 cantaloupe 1 - peeled & cubed

1 honeydew - peeled & cubed

1 cucumber - peeled & cubed

1/4 cup of mint leaves

2 tbsp Chili con limon

1 tsp lime juice

The preperation is simple: just toss the melon, cucumber and mint together gently with the chili con limon and serve immediately.

The ingredients make enough for a single large salad fit for a party.

