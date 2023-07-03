Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Try bringing this spicy melon salad to a Fourth of July party

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chef Gwen with GLOW Academy is sharing a scrumptious spicy melon salad recipe that’s perfect to bring to a Fourth of July party.

Ingredients:

  • 1 mini watermelon - peeled & cubed
  • 1 cantaloupe 1 - peeled & cubed
  • 1 honeydew - peeled & cubed
  • 1 cucumber - peeled & cubed
  • 1/4 cup of mint leaves
  • 2 tbsp Chili con limon
  • 1 tsp lime juice

The preperation is simple: just toss the melon, cucumber and mint together gently with the chili con limon and serve immediately.

The ingredients make enough for a single large salad fit for a party.

