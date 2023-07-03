Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Attorney: Lawsuit filed against N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore ‘resolved’

The lawsuit was filed June 18 in Wake County Superior Court.
House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) speaks with WBTV in his office in this undated photo.
House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) speaks with WBTV in his office in this undated photo.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A lawsuit alleging North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore used his position to begin and maintain a sexual relationship with a state employee has been “resolved,” an attorney for the plaintiff says.

The lawsuit, filed June 18 in Wake County Superior Court, alleged that Moore has had an extramarital affair with the executive director of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, Jamie Liles Lassiter, since 2019.

The lawsuit was filed by Lassiter’s estranged husband, Scott Lassiter.

Alicia Jurney, an attorney for Scott Lassiter, confirmed to WBTV on Monday that the case has been resolved. She did not confirm that any type of settlement had been reached.

No other details were immediately available.

Moore previously told WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner he had planned to file a response and countersuit in response to Lassiter’s complaint.

WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Crash on I-140 closes road
Crash closes road on I-140E. in New Hanover County
Ogden Park
Officials: Man grazed by bullet during birthday party at Ogden Park
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Fireworks
Fireworks, large crowds can be triggering for veterans with PTSD

Latest News

(MGN)
Old Boardman Road to close for U.S. 74 interchange and bridge construction in Columbus County
Crash at Wooster and 7th streets in Wilmington on June 3, 2023
Scene cleared after rollover crash at Wooster and 7th streets
Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to fire at Wellington Avenue on Monday, July 3
Wilmington Fire Department crews extinguish fire at Wellington Avenue home; two pets dead
Jered Hathaway and Brandon Faison
Whiteville man facing more than a dozen charges after attempting to flee traffic stop
Gore appointed as Superior Court Judge for Bladen, Columbus counties