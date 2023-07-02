Tips to stay safe at Carolina Beach with high heat on the way

Carolina Beach, N.C. (WECT) - With the high summer heat, safety is a high priority especially when it comes to spending anytime outdoors.

The rising temperatures can put many at risk for heat- related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Many people are using the beach as a way to keep cool for the summer.

The beach is a popular place to be on a hot day. Some people like to use the beach for sunbathing or even fishing. However, staying cool and making sure to hydrate are two of the most important things you can do.

Here are a few so you can beat the heat the next few days:

Try only spending time in the sun during the early morning or evening.

Make sure to stay hydrated when spending time at the beach or anytime outside.

Beach goers like Anna Chela made sure she was using caution to stay cool from the summer heat

“Just drink a lot of water, especially people who workout outside or just work outside as a career. Just be safe, know your limits, know when to get inside, get air conditioning and yeah just be safe,” said Chela.

When it comes to your children, try to keep them in the shade and consider bringing a spray bottle to spritz their skin. Sharon Baldwin, is another beach goer who decided to use the beach to keep cool. Baldwin said she was using heat safety tips to help keep her family safe.

“Oh, people just stay safe and hydrate for sure,” said Baldwin

Always remember if you feel any signs of heat stroke or exhaustion, call 911 immediately.

