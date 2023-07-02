Man dies in drowning while trying to save children at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WECT)- A North Carolina man died while trying to rescue children in the water at four-wheel-drive beach at Fort Fisher on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Fort Fisher told WECT the water rescue call came in just before 2:00 pm for a multi-victim water rescue.

When park staff responded along with a lifeguard staff from the pedestrian beach they saw seven victims needed to be rescued.

Ranger staff and lifeguards from Fort Fisher and from Kure Beach went into the water to help those in distress.

Seven of the victims were successfully rescued.

Officials say an adult male that went in to try to save children in the water was found him unconscious, life-saving measures were performed immediately in the water and on land, but were unsuccessful.

The man was 58-years-old from Sanford, NC.

Police have not yet released his identity.

Fort Fisher State Recreation Area is an unguarded area, the pedestrian Beach does have Lifeguards.

According to officials, rip currents were really bad all day Saturday as Fort Fisher lifeguards performed over 50 rescues alone.

