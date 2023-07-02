Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: hottest weather of 2023 for July 4th

A First Alert Action Day is in effect for Monday July 3 due to a threat of excessive heat
By Claire Fry
Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hot high-pressure ridge will build into Cape Fear Region from the south and, until it breaks after the Fourth of July, you should expect many hours of sizzling sunshine. Occasional stray or later strong isolated showers and storms will be possible. Heat index values should approach 105 on Sunday and Tuesday for the Fourth of July. Excessive heat index values near 110 are possible on Monday which means a First Alert Action Day is in effect for Monday, July 3.

Your Forecast: Sun and southwest breezes will develop and send afternoon highs deep into the 90s early in the new week. High humidity levels will push heat index values into the 105-110 range, with the core of the heat expected on Monday. Sunscreen is a must for any prolonged outdoor time. In addition to the heat, occasional stray or isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon or evening. Exercise caution if you plan to seek heat relief in the ocean as King Tides are expected Sunday to Wednesday. Rough seas and an elevated rip current risk are likely.

Your Action: Stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly. The elderly, the very young, and those engaging in strenuous activity are most vulnerable to heat-related stress and illness. Taking a jog, walking your dog, and watering your garden are best done early. Tap your WECT Weather App for heat stages or any storm bulletins.

Our promise: Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on all platforms, including with custom videos to your WECT Weather App.

Check out your seven-day planning forecast to see how and when the heat breaks: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

To customize your location and extend your outlook even farther, tap your WECT Weather App for your ten-day forecast.

FAQs on the First Alert Action Day Program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

