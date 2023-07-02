Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 people rescued by boaters after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe

A man who helped rescued passengers from a crashed plane recounts the incident. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
(MGN)
Crash slows traffic on U.S. 17 in Hampstead
Williston Senior High School students
Williston Legacy Graduation honors classes of 1969 and 1970
Rip currents are gaps in the surf with water flowing away from the shore
Carolina Beach reports 15 rip current-related rescues Friday

Latest News

RAW: NASCAR hits Chicago streets ahead of race
Boater talks about rescuing plane crash victims
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup...
NASCAR Cup Series drivers praise setting for 1st street race in downtown Chicago
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say