Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Zoo announces death of beloved 38-year-old chimpanzee Binti

Zoo Knoxville announced the death of a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Binti. (Source: WVLT)
By David Sikes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee zoo says its team had to say goodbye to one of its beloved chimpanzees this week.

According to Zoo Knoxville, Binti, a 38-year-old chimp, was observed being very pale and lethargic on Wednesday.

She was sent for an examination and the veterinary team said they found internal bleeding and a large mass on her liver.

Tina Rolen, with Zoo Knoxville, said Binti was given a CT scan to determine the extent of the mass on her liver and it was determined that it was too large to be surgically removed.

The animal care team said it made the tough decision to humanely euthanize Binti after further medical treatment would not improve her quality of life.

“It is still an incredibly difficult decision to make,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care at the zoo.

According to Rolen, Binti was surrounded by her care team until the end. She was also returned to the zoo to allow the other chimpanzees time to grieve before her body was taken for a necropsy.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Binti,” Colclough said. “Her care team made sure she left this world comfortably and with dignity because that is our commitment to the animals we are entrusted with.”

Binti spent 15 years at Zoo Knoxville after coming from the Cleveland Zoo in 2008. Rolen said that she was a sweet, friendly presence. She also gave birth to a female chimpanzee named Stevie in April 2022.

The zoo said that Stevie is being raised by her two surrogate mothers, Daisy and Jambo, and she continues to grow and thrive under their watchful eyes.

“We are grateful for the kindness and support of our community who cared for Binti,” Colclough said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
Shelbourn Stevens
Novant Health: Shelbourn Stevens no longer president of NHRMC
NC considering sweeping changes to alcohol laws
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast
William McKinley Huckaby
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with death by distribution

Latest News

Francisco Oropeza is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse after a hearing Thursday,...
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald...
Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati said they had their reserved parking spots canceled at...
Taylor Swift concertgoers have reserved parking spots canceled at last minute
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you