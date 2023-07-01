A graduation for the 1969 and 1970 Williston Senior High School students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people filled a gymnasium to celebrate the 1969 and 1970 classes of Williston Senior High School.

The graduation kicked off Saturday afternoon with over 150 graduates. The Williston Senior High School Legacy Graduation was held to bring healing and justice to former students.

In 1968 Williston was shut down because of de-segregation laws. The historically black high school split and students were forced to attend the majority white Hoggard or New Hanover High Schools.

The split was not only painful for students but others in the community as well. For many, Williston was much more than just a school.

Ulysses Slade is the 1969 class president, he said returning back to Williston feels like a class reunion.

“Being here at Williston today means that I’m home. This is returning home, I came into the building and initially I had the feeling that I returned home,” said Slade

For many years Williston was the only high school for African American students in the area. The school was known for being a place of fellowship and celebration which all changed in 1968.

Countless volunteers and other community members worked together to help make the graduation a reality. The preparation went on for months leading up to event however, people like Amy Schlag said it’s all worth it.

Schlag works as the Equity and Inclusion Specialist for the City of Wilmington. She said when volunteers found out how much Williston meant to the former students and the community, they knew something had to be done.

“The joy I’ve seen the people that keep stopping me and sharing stories about how much Williston meant. I’m not this person but I’ve been on the verge of tears about three or four times today,” said Schlag.

The Schlag and other volunteers worked together to right a wrong made so many years ago. Those wrongs left students of 1969 and 1970 classes not receiving their diplomas from Williston.

Gail Nixon a student from the class of 1969 said “It’s like a long dream come true.” She said she was robbed of the opportunity so many years ago and feels excited to finally graduate from the “greatest school under the sun.”

