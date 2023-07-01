Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid July 4th weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, June 30, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you and happy July 1st! After another warm & muggy Friday, expect the hottest weather of the year so far as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and beyond. Daily highs will soar into the middle and at times upper 90s as a heat ridge to our west builds east. Heat index values could approach between 105-110 by Sunday and Monday. Rain chances remain low through Monday but isolated or scattered storms return by the Fourth of July through the rest of next week.

Water temperatures will hover in the lower 80s, but be safe and mindful of a growing risk for rip currents during this popular beach time.

Check out our latest seven day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Finally, no threats in the tropics! Stay vigilant and prepared for the season with wect.com/weather.

