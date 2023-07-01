Fireworks, large crowds can be triggering for veterans with PTSD

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fourth of July is an exciting day that people all across the country celebrate but with the large crowds and loud noises from fireworks—it’s not always enjoyable for everyone.

“I think the biggest concern is that I’m not sure if people were really aware of the the trauma that combat veterans bring home with them, and that stay with them their entire life,” Gerald Decker, a Vietnam Veteran, said. “Hearing artillery fire or shipboard fire is twice as bad than anything you hear on Fourth of July. But the sounds of the Fourth of July bring those memories back.”

Decker is a Vietnam veteran—he spent 17 months in a combat zone between 1968 and 1971. Those memories and sounds are still fresh in his mind today.

That’s why he says the Fourth of July can be a difficult time of year for him and other veterans too.

“The surprise sound of fireworks will always bring back memories for many of them,” Decker said.

Dr. Robert Colucci is a psychiatrist for Novant Health, he says there are some things that veterans should think about—knowing there are fireworks this time of year.

He says the first step to dealing with PTSD on a holiday like the Fourth of July is preparation.

“The ultimate thing is, what is that trigger? How am I going to stay away from it? How can I do my best to distract myself from it. So I’m not putting in a situation where I will then start having flashbacks and anxiety. And the end of all of this as then we will talk about which is critical always supports, having good support systems, so that you’re not alone. So being surrounded by friends and family and like I say for veterans, other veterans that may have had common experiences,” Colucci said.

Dr. Colucci also says it’s important to give your veteran neighbors a heads up if you are shooting off any fireworks nearby—and it’s also helpful to let them know how long the fireworks might last.

Something Decker says he hopes everyone keeps in mind.

“Just be considerate of your neighbors and consider those who may react to the sound of that in ways that you can’t imagine,” Decker said.

