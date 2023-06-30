Wilmington police looking for runaway teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, June 29, that it is looking for 15-year-old Zoey Taylor Clemmons.

According to police, Clemmons was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Thursday on Grass Lane. At the time, she was wearing a navy blue top, checkerboard pattern pants and pink slides.

Police describe Clemmons as being 5′8″ tall, “skinny build,” and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see her you are asked to dial 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3600.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.