St. Stephen AME Church announces inaugural Howe Scholarship recipient

Kweli King
Kweli King(St. Stephen AME Church)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - St. Stephen AME Church announced on Friday, June 30, that in collaboration with the Howe Scholarship Endowment and N.C. Community Foundation, a recipient has been selected for the inaugural Howe Scholarship.

According to the announcement, Kweli King, who graduated North Brunswick High School in 2023, has been selected to receive the scholarship.

“Kweli received many honors upon high school graduation including distinction as a Summa Cum Laude graduate, North Carolina Scholar, member of the National Honor Society, and an Honor Graduate of North Brunswick High School. He plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he has been admitted into the Lee College of Engineering. His intended major is Mechanical Engineering. He will receive $1,500 to offset the cost of his first semester studies,” the release from the church states.

For more information, please visit the Howe Scholarship Endowment website.

