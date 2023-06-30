Preparations are under way for the Williston Legacy Graduation Ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 1969 and 1970 class of Williston Senior High School will have the opportunity to receive their diploma’s after the school shut down due to de-segregation.

Kristie Ford is the Logistics Coordinator for the Williston Legacy Graduation. She says they are setting up for the greatest event in history.

The graduation should have taken place years ago. Ford and other volunteers are working together to create Williston Senior High Schools Legacy Graduation Ceremony. Event coordinators want to bring justice to former students who lost the opportunity to graduate from their school over 50 years ago.

“You can’t right every wrong, it is restoring history. It is a healing event. It is an opportunity for our community to come together and show that we love and respect one another,” said Ford.

The opportunity was lost when school integration laws suddenly closed Williston, Wilmington’s historically back high school in June of 1968.

Jane Davidson, a historian at Cape Fear Museum said the high school was more than just a place for students to learn. She said the school was a part of families’ history and often used as a place of celebration and other get-togethers.

“This was a big moment in our history and it was done at the expense of the African American community,” said Davidson.

The students were split into Hoggard and New Hanover High Schools. Event volunteer Maria Bennett’s mother was among the students who had to leave the school she knew as home. She says her mother did not feel welcome while attending New Hanover High School and knew the other students did not what her there.

Bennett says that the Williston Legacy Graduation Ceremony will help her mother have positive memories for her final year of high school.

“Just being able to be around other people that have the same experience as her, um I think is helpful there are things that back then she couldn’t really talk about but now that she can be with those people and she can maybe share some things to try and close some things, I think that will be a plus for her,” said Bennett.

The graduation ceremony will take place on July 1 and be livestreamed through WECT’s Facebook.

