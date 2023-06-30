Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police investigating after 1 killed in shooting at PNC Music Pavilion

The shooting happened as a concert was letting out, just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot and killed at the PNC Music Pavilion in northeast Charlotte late Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers responded to reports of someone being shot shortly after 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police blocked off parking lots D and E as they investigated.

The shooting happened just as the Peso Pluma concert was letting out.

Hundreds of people were in the area, with lots of traffic around as they were leaving the venue.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim and are deeming the shooting as a death investigation, not a homicide.

WBTV reached out to LiveNation, the concert promoter, who said because the incident happened outside of the venue, all questions should be directed to police.

Also Read: Fans complain that traffic issues at PNC Music Pavilion kept them from attending concert

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast
William McKinley Huckaby
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with death by distribution
Shelbourn Stevens
Novant Health: Shelbourn Stevens no longer president of NHRMC
U.S. 74 crash near I 140 in Leland, N.C. on June 29, 2023
Scene cleared after crash involving tractor trailer on U.S. 74 near I-140

Latest News

She is described as having a silly personality and loves to play with all types of dog toys.
Pet of the Week: Unnamed pit bull terrier mix from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington police looking for runaway teen
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
North Carolina governor signs law clearing up several aspects of impending abortion law