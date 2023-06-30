Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Unnamed pit bull terrier mix from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed four-year-old pit bull terrier mix is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

Up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped, she is described as having a silly personality and loves to play with all types of dog toys.

According to her handlers, she is an alpha female who would do best with dogs her own size. If you have another dog, a meet and greet will be required. Additionally, she occasionally likes to bark, so it is not recommended that she live in an apartment.

Having lots of energy, she is looking for an active family that will be able to play with her. She is food motivated and already knows a few commands, but additional training is recommended.

Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

