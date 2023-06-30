‘Just pay attention’: Boating safety tips from law enforcement ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of year here along our coast whether you are headed to the beach or taking your boat out on the water.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is just one of the many law enforcement agencies that will be out in full force patroling the waters to make sure everyone is safe.

The most important thing—if you are planning on drinking alcohol—do not get behind the wheel of a boat. Make sure you have a sober designated driver for both the boat and the car ride home once you get off the water.

Also, officers say that drinking alcohol can be dangerous for passengers on the boat, someone could slip and fall and get hurt, or go overboard.

It’s going to be a hot weekend—so make sure you have plenty of drinking water on your boat to stay hydrated and avoid any dangerous situations while out on the water.

You should also have enough life jackets for everyone on board. For kids 12 and under—they are required to have a life jacket on at all times—except for when the boat is docked or anchored down.

NCWRC officer Stephan Hawrysch is urging boaters to make smart decisions this holiday weekend, and anytime you and your family go out on the water.

“Just pay attention. A lot of boating incidents are from people not paying attention, a lot going on, a lot of other boats, a lot of you know wake zones, shoals, just pay attention [to] other boats, people in the water,” Hawrysch said.

There were 20 fatalities from boating accidents last year in North Carolina.. 16 of those people weren’t wearing life jackets. Many times, a life jacket can be the difference between life and death.

