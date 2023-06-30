Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 96

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades...
Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.(UNITED STATES AIR FORCE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.

In 1946, Hogues entered the Army Air Corps, serving as a mechanic for the 99th fighter squadron, 332nd fighter group, which was one of the first units of Black aviators in the U.S. military.

After his career in the army ended, Hogues was employed at an electroplating facility in Texas for roughly 40 years before retiring.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.

Hogues was 96 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
Shelbourn Stevens
Novant Health: Shelbourn Stevens no longer president of NHRMC
William McKinley Huckaby
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with death by distribution
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast
U.S. 74 crash near I 140 in Leland, N.C. on June 29, 2023
Scene cleared after crash involving tractor trailer on U.S. 74 near I-140

Latest News

Fabe's Peruvian Rotisserie offers excellent charcoal roasted chicken, with tasty sides, and a...
Cape Fear Foodie: Fabe’s Peruvian Rotisserie
Alan Arkin, Suzanne Newlander Arkin arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's...
Researchers reach edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, ahead of regular commercial flights