Fourth of July celebrations happening in southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Communities across North Carolina are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July, and there are plenty of opportunities to join in on the fun in the southeastern part of the state.

Brunswick County

North Carolina Fourth of July Festival in Southport and Oak Island

The 2023 North Carolina Fourth of July Festival will feature a number of events over the days leading up to the holiday.

According to the festival website, planned events include:

Saturday, July 1

The 38th annual Fire Fighters Freedom Competition and Apparatus Expo will be held at 4 p.m. on Nash St.

A welcoming ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m. at Middleton Park Extension

A shag competition will be held at 6 p.m. at Middleton Park Extension

Town of Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Oak Island Pier

Sunday, July 2

An arts and crafts market will be held in Franklin Square Park from 1 to 6 p.m.

Clicks of Confidence and Trick Horses will perform at Taylor Field Park from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Red, White and Blue Freedom Flotilla will take place at 4 p.m. at Southport Waterfront Park

A Salute to Veterans will be held at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building

Monday, July 3

An arts and crafts market will be held in Franklin Square Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 24th annual Naturalization Ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Johnston Garrison Lawn

Entertainment and street dancing will be held at Southport Waterfront Park from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

An arts and crafts market will be held in Franklin Square Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fourth of July Festival Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Moore and Howe streets

Live wrestling will be held at 3 p.m. at Middleton Park

An “Uncle Sam Skydive” will take place at 5 p.m. at the Oak Island beachfront

Fourth of July fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at Southport Waterfront Park

For a full schedule of events, please visit the festival website.

Ocean Isle Beach Fourth of July events

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach will host its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., with participants traveling down East 1st Street.

From 1 to 5 p.m., the “July 4th Market” will be held at 5 W 3rd St.

A fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. at the Ocean Isle Beach Pier.

For more information, please visit the Town of Ocean Isle Beach website.

New Hanover County

Wilmington Fourth of July celebration

The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to its free Fourth of July celebration at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park from 5 to 9:25 p.m.

Open house at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center

The Thalian Association Community Theatre at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will celebrate the Fourth of July with an open house from noon to 5 p.m.

Stars & Stripes at the Wilson Center

The Wilson Center is scheduled to host Stars & Stripes on Sunday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m.

“Beat the heat and join us to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic favorites and symphonic classics with your North Carolina Symphony,” states the Wilson Center.

For tickets and more information, please visit the Wilson Center website.

Wilmington Sharks

The Wilmington Sharks will play home games on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Both games will be followed by fireworks.

On Sunday, the Sharks will face the Morehead City Marlins, with Monday’s matchup being against the Holly Springs Salamanders.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the Wilmington Sharks website.

The Battle for Independence Road Race

The Fleet Feet Wilmington Battle for Independence Road Race will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at The Pointe at Barclay, located at 1450 Barclay Pointe Blvd. in Wilmington.

For more information, including how to sign up for the 5k or one-mile race, please visit the event website.

Pender County

Surf City Independence Day Celebration

The Town of Surf City will host its Independence Day Celebration from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Soundside Park.

“Join the Town of Surf City as we celebrate America with live music featuring Jim Quick and Coastline, dancing, food trucks, and our famous grand finale fireworks at 9PM! No outside food or drinks allowed. Please visit SurfCityNC.gov for more information,” the town states.

Soundside Park is located at 517 Roland Avenue.

Burgaw Fourth of July Parade

The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to its family-friendly Fourth of July Parade on July 4.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Williams Street.

