Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area to be renamed Blakeslee Air Force Recreation Area

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area will be renamed the Blakeslee Air Force Recreation Area effective Friday, June 30.

The announcement was made by 4th Fighter Wing leadership and follows a recommendation for a name change by the congressional Naming Commission.

“The new name was chosen to honor Col. Donald James Matthew Blakeslee, a flying ace who had more than 15 aerial kills and two ground kills. He flew more than 500 operational sorties and accumulated 1,200 combat hours – an American record. Blakeslee flew more combat missions against the Luftwaffe than any other American fighter pilot in World War II,” the U.S. Air Force announcement states.

The Air Force says that he assumed command of the 335th Fighter Squadron and later the 4th Fighter Group. Per the Air Force, the 4th FG was given the P-51 Mustang and destroyed 1,016 German aircraft, the highest of any American group or wing in any war so far.

Blakeslee died in September 2008, but the Air Force says he left a legacy that the 4th Fighter Wing continues to emulate.

Per the Air Force, the Naming Commission provides renaming recommendations for names commemorating the Confederate States of America or the people who chose to fight in service of the Confederacy.

The name Fort Fisher comes from Col. Charles F. Fisher of the 6th North Carolina Infantry, a Confederate soldier who was killed at the Battle of Bull Run (Manassas) in 1861.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.