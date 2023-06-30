Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up as June transitions to July

WECT First Alert Weather app
WECT First Alert Weather app(WECT)
By Gannon Medwick
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this final day of June and halfway point of 2023 features high temperatures that will crest deep into the 80s and locally lower 90s. This seasonably hot weather should inspire donations to the Fran’s Fans annual fan drive at area Lowe’s Home Improvement Centers. WECT’s Frances Weller will be at the Southport location first thing Friday and wrap up the day in Monkey Junction. Thanks for your support!

The hottest weather of the year so far is expected as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and beyond. Daily highs will soar into the middle and at times upper 90s as a heat ridge to our west builds east. Heat index values could approach 105 by Sunday and Monday. Rain chances remain low through Monday but isolated or scattered storms return by the Fourth of July through the rest of next week.

Water temperatures will hover in the lower 80s, but be safe and mindful of a growing risk for rip currents during this popular beach time.

Check out our latest seven day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Finally, no threats in the tropics! Stay vigilant and prepared for the season with wect.com/weather.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast
William McKinley Huckaby
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with death by distribution
Shelbourn Stevens
Novant Health: Shelbourn Stevens no longer president of NHRMC
U.S. 74 crash near I 140 in Leland, N.C. on June 29, 2023
Scene cleared after crash involving tractor trailer on U.S. 74 near I-140

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jun. 29, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: appropriately hot weather for Fran’s Fans annual fan drive
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jun. 29, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, June 29, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, June 29, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jun. 28, 2023
First Alert Forecast: eastern edge of Texas heat ridge to bring toasty temps to Cape Fear