First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up as June transitions to July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this final day of June and halfway point of 2023 features high temperatures that will crest deep into the 80s and locally lower 90s. This seasonably hot weather should inspire donations to the Fran’s Fans annual fan drive at area Lowe’s Home Improvement Centers. WECT’s Frances Weller will be at the Southport location first thing Friday and wrap up the day in Monkey Junction. Thanks for your support!

The hottest weather of the year so far is expected as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and beyond. Daily highs will soar into the middle and at times upper 90s as a heat ridge to our west builds east. Heat index values could approach 105 by Sunday and Monday. Rain chances remain low through Monday but isolated or scattered storms return by the Fourth of July through the rest of next week.

Water temperatures will hover in the lower 80s, but be safe and mindful of a growing risk for rip currents during this popular beach time.

Check out our latest seven day forecast here:

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Finally, no threats in the tropics! Stay vigilant and prepared for the season with wect.com/weather.

