Federal judge allows NC’s 12-week abortion ban to go into effect, but blocks one provision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A federal judge is allowing North Carolina to implement its new 12-week abortion ban. But on Friday she blocked one part of the state’s new abortion law — a rule concerning doctor paperwork — a day before the rules were scheduled to go into effect.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles’ ruling means most of the law goes into effect Saturday.

She temporarily paused — for 14 days — a requirement that physicians must document the specific location of the pregnancy in the patient before proceeding with a medical abortion.

Read the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.