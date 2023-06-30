Crash slows traffic on U.S. 17 in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A crash is slowing down traffic on U.S. 17 South in Hampstead as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s DriveNC website, the crash is expected to be cleared by 6:10 p.m.

The website says the right shoulder is closed near Topsail Greens Drive, and the expected traffic impact is high.

