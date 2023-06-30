Scouts trek across North Carolina from VA to SC

Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of scouts hiked, biked and paddled through North Carolina from the Virginia border to the South Carolina border recently.
The 21 scouts began the trip on Sunday, June 18 and completed it on Saturday, June 24, per an announcement from the Cape Fear Council Boy Scouts of America.
“I am on the top of the moon. I have had the best experience this week,” said MacKenzie Sanford after finishing the trek.
The scouts trained for months for the 150-mile trek, and about a dozen adult leaders accompanied them.
“When the Scouts got close, they could see leaders and parents holding handwritten fluorescent signs: “We are so proud of you all” and “Way to go!!” But the Scouts also saw a group of people they didn’t know – seven men who had completed a similar cross-state trek 57 years ago,” the Boy Scouts announcement states.
Cape Fear Council leaders also surprised the hikers from 1966 with bronze-colored medals with an image of John A. McNeill, who organized the trek.