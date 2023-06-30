Scouts trek across North Carolina from VA to SC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of scouts hiked, biked and paddled through North Carolina from the Virginia border to the South Carolina border recently.

The 21 scouts began the trip on Sunday, June 18 and completed it on Saturday, June 24, per an announcement from the Cape Fear Council Boy Scouts of America.

“I am on the top of the moon. I have had the best experience this week,” said MacKenzie Sanford after finishing the trek.

The scouts trained for months for the 150-mile trek, and about a dozen adult leaders accompanied them.

“When the Scouts got close, they could see leaders and parents holding handwritten fluorescent signs: “We are so proud of you all” and “Way to go!!” But the Scouts also saw a group of people they didn’t know – seven men who had completed a similar cross-state trek 57 years ago,” the Boy Scouts announcement states.

Cape Fear Council leaders also surprised the hikers from 1966 with bronze-colored medals with an image of John A. McNeill, who organized the trek.

Scouts and their adult leaders pose for a photo at the South Carolina state line on Hwy. 38 north of Bennettsville after finishing their cross-state trek. Joining the Scouts at the finish line were seven men who completed a similar trek as Scouts in 1966. (Photo by Fuller Royal/Cape Fear Council BSA)

Scouts who had just finished the Border to Border Trek present medals on June 24 to men who completed a similar cross-state journey in 1966. Pictured, second from left, is Sandy McNeill. Far right is Ronnie McNeill. Their father, John A. McNeill, organized the 1966 trek (Photo by Fuller Royal/Cape Fear Council BSA)

Medals bearing the likeness of John A. McNeill, former scoutmaster of Whiteville’s Troop 513, were presented to men who had hiked with McNeill across the state in 1966 and to Scouts who completed a similar journey last week. (Photo by Fuller Royal/Cape Fear Council BSA)

Led by Scoutmaster John A. McNeill of Whiteville’s Troop 513, 30 Scouts hiked across North Carolina from Virginia to South Carolina in 1966. Twenty-one Scouts from southeastern North Carolina completed a similar trek last week, hiking, biking and paddling across the state. (Contributed photo)

