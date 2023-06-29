Witness says plane was running fine before crash in VA that killed two Wilmington residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Transportation Safety Board has provided the preliminary report on the plane crash in Virginia that claimed the lives of a father and son from Wilmington at 10:15 a.m. on June 7.

“An experimental, amateur-built Vans, RV-6, N835BC, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Colonial Beach, Virginia. The pilot and passenger were fatally injured. The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight,” the report states.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Witness Statements

The report references the account of a witness who knew them both, who said they flew to his house near Colonia Beach on June 6 at about 7 p.m. That witness said that the airplane landed at a neighbor’s house on a 1,700-foot-long grass runway.

The witness said that they went night fishing and he dropped them off at the airplane at about 9:45 a.m.

“About 30 minutes later, while standing in his driveway, the witness heard the airplane flying overhead. He watched the airplane as it made two circles around his house. On the second circle, the airplane was in a “very steep” or “knife-edge” tight circle, only about 100 ft above the ground. The nose of the airplane dropped, and the airplane impacted the ground beside his driveway almost vertically. He further stated that the engine sounded like it was “running well” the entire time,” the report states.

The other witness is the neighbor, who said that the two had flown to his runway about six times over the last couple of years and that he owned an RV-10 and an RV-8. He said he accumulated about 4,500 hours in the RV airplanes and thousands more flying U.S. Navy Jets. This witness said that he noticed the airplane circling around his neighbor’s house while driving and stopped to watch it.

“The airplane made a couple of circles around the house and some up and down maneuvers. On the last circle around the house, at an altitude of 100 ft, the airplane was in a tight circle knife-edge turn. The airplane was “not going very fast” and the nose of the airplane dropped down about 20°. It then dropped to 80° and the airplane impacted the ground vertically next to the driveway,” the report continues.

More details on damage to the plane

Per the report, the site was between a driveway and a cornfield, with the plane hitting the ground nose-down and coming to rest upright. A fire began and consumed most of the airplane, but all four corners of it were present. The report says the wreckage site was compact and the wooden propeller was fractured and near the impact point.

“Both leading edge wings exhibited accordion crushing. The right-wing flap was separated and located behind the main wreckage. The right aileron was still attached to the wing by the linkage. The left-wing flap and aileron were attached to the left wing. The fuselage, instrument panel, cabin, seats, and inboard wings were all consumed by fire. The tail section was fire damaged; however; the rudder, elevator, and vertical stabilizer were all intact.”

The report says the engine had fire damage, and that the fire damaged all of the accessories and melted most of them.

“The engine was rotated by the propeller hub and thumb compression was attained on three of the four cylinders. Engine continuity was established through the engine and accessory case. A lighted borescope was used to examine the cylinders internally and no engine anomalies were noted.”

