‘Wildlife Park Pop-Up’ events to be held in Wilmington, teaching about local wildlife through fun activities

A fox squirrel
A fox squirrel(Noppadol Paothong | MDC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that three “Wildlife Park Pop-Up” events will be held to teach about local wildlife in fun and engaging ways.

“Enjoy the day with a freeze pop and learn about the wildlife of southeastern North Carolina!” states the city in an announcement. “Explore different animal tracks; practice walking like an animal in an obstacle course; and discover other signs of animals!”

The free events are open to the general public with no registration required.

The pop-ups will take place on the following Thursdays:

  • June 29: From 10 a.m. to noon at Portia Hines Park, located at 400 N 10th St.
  • July 6: From 10 a.m. to noon at Hanover Heights Park, located at 801 Adelaide Drive
  • July 13: From 3 to 5 p.m. at Northside Park, located at 610 Bess St.

For more information, please call (910) 341-0075 or visit the Wilmington Parks and Recreation website.

