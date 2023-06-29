‘Wildlife Park Pop-Up’ events to be held in Wilmington, teaching about local wildlife through fun activities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that three “Wildlife Park Pop-Up” events will be held to teach about local wildlife in fun and engaging ways.

“Enjoy the day with a freeze pop and learn about the wildlife of southeastern North Carolina!” states the city in an announcement. “Explore different animal tracks; practice walking like an animal in an obstacle course; and discover other signs of animals!”

The free events are open to the general public with no registration required.

The pop-ups will take place on the following Thursdays:

June 29: From 10 a.m. to noon at Portia Hines Park, located at 400 N 10th St.

July 6: From 10 a.m. to noon at Hanover Heights Park, located at 801 Adelaide Drive

July 13: From 3 to 5 p.m. at Northside Park, located at 610 Bess St.

For more information, please call (910) 341-0075 or visit the Wilmington Parks and Recreation website.

