Wave Transit receives nearly $3M grant, transitioning fleet to be completely powered by compressed natural gas

Wave Transit bus
Wave Transit bus(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit announced on Thursday, June 29, that it has been selected to receive $2.86 million from the Federal Transportation Administration’s Low Emissions-No Emissions Grant.

“The new vehicles run on low emission compressed natural gas (CNG) and include four fixed route buses and one shuttle. Once the new buses are in service, 100% of Wave Transit’s fixed route fleet will be powered by greener CNG, completing the transition from diesel that began in 2012,” Wave Transit states in its announcement. “Fewer shuttle vehicles have exhausted their useful life since acquisition. The new CNG shuttle pushes that fleet to 60% running on greener fuel.”

Per the announcement, the grant awarded to Wave Transit is the third largest out of those in the state that applied, behind the N.C. Department of Transportation on behalf of ICPTA and the City of Charlotte. To receive the federal funding, a local contribution of $405,000 was allocated for this project.

“Sustainable transportation is a key tenet of the City’s Sustainability Program,” said City of Wilmington Manager and Wave Transit Board Chair Tony Caudle. “We appreciate Wave Transit’s shared focus on greener transit and look forward to the benefits of smaller, greener buses on our streets.”

The new buses will be 29-feet long, shorter than the rest of the fixed route fleet.

