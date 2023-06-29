Traffic slowed on U.S. 74 near I-140 in Leland due to crash involving tractor trailer

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of U.S. 74 in Leland experienced slowdowns Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

According to the NCDOT, the crash took place near the intersection with I-140 around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday in Brunswick County. The crash is causing traffic delays along U.S. 74.

As of 3 p.m., the right turn lane from I-140 to U.S. 74 is closed.

A N.C. State Highway Patrol representative says that there were injuries, but the number of injuries hasn’t been confirmed so far.

WECT has reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more details.

Crews are responding to a crash on US 74 in Leland. (NCDOT)

