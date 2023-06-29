Sheriff’s office: Shallotte man accused of accepting payment but failing to complete work

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest on Wednesday, June 28, concerning a man who allegedly failed to complete home and construction renovation work after accepting payment for it.

According to the release, 46-year-old David Matthew Groomas was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with four counts of obtaining property under false pretense.

“Groomas accepted over $60,000 in payment for construction/renovation work that was never completed between November 2022 and March 2023,” states the sheriff’s office.

Groomas is currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

The BCSO states that the case is ongoing, and anyone who suspects they have been victimized by Groomas is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 253-2777 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.