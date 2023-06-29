Proposed Senate bill aims to change NC liquor laws

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new bill is currently making its way around NC legislation, if passed the bill will impact North Carolina ABC Stores.

Senate Bill 527 is lengthy, however, it would revamp the state’s liquor laws and could allow ABC stores across the state to be open seven days a week.

Some local restaurants have raised concerns about if selling alcohol from ABC stores on Sundays will have an impact on business. Other restaurants and local bartenders like Kenzie Jordan from Rebellion, feel that keeping ABC Stores open all week will be a positive for everyone.

“People might think that it might make liquor sales in restaurants not as good on Sundays, but I think if people want to come out for a Sunday fun day they are going to do it, no matter what,” said Jordan.

The bill would also legally allow restaurants to have happy hour specials like buy-one-get-one deals. Senate Bill 527 would also bring back popular pandemic-ear alcohol pickup and delivery with food sales.

ABC stores will be allowed to remain open seven days a week and on most holidays like the 4th of July. However, stores opening seven days a week will come with their own set of challenges said Bruce Shell Board Chair of New Hanover County ABC.

“I’m in support of some of the things in the bill. Some of the things will create operational challenges that we countered to customer service.”

Shell said the passing of the bill will have a positive impact on New Hanover County because of tourism. He said whatever the state chooses to do the county will adjust.

Other people feel that the passing of Senate Bill 527 will not have a huge impact on the way people choose to drink. Karen Sands came to visit Wilmington, North Carolina. She lives in Florida where ABC stores are open seven days a week.

“Honestly I don’t think it’s changed our situation where we live to any degree,” said Sands

