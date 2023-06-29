Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police: One in custody following stabbing at Wellington Avenue

"The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition."
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, June 29, that one is in custody following an apparent stabbing at Wellington Avenue.

According to the release, officers with the WPD responded to the 800 block of Wellington Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There, units located one person on the ground suffering from stab wounds.

“The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition,” the WPD states.

After the initial investigation, 45-year-old Michael Baysden, of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Baysden is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

“The victim is expected to recover,” the WPD adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
NC considering sweeping changes to alcohol laws
Jeffery Dewayne Goodwin
Burgaw man accused of accessing child pornography, charged with 20 felonies
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in identifying suspect accused of larceny, breaking and entering
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast

Latest News

Season One of "Divine Renovation", which shot in Wilmington with host Erik Estrada, launches...
Erik Estrada series that shot in Wilmington is set to make debut
Wilmington police: One in custody following stabbing at Wellington Avenue
Jack Jack 180 plays during the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series
See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series
The Supreme Court struck down the University of North Carolina's use of affirmative action in...
Cooper, UNC chancellor respond to Supreme Court decision in college admissions case
A bench in honor of Trooper K. K. Connor in Columbus County
Benches in Columbus County dedicated in honor of fallen deputy and trooper