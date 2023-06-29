Wilmington police: One in custody following stabbing at Wellington Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, June 29, that one is in custody following an apparent stabbing at Wellington Avenue.

According to the release, officers with the WPD responded to the 800 block of Wellington Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There, units located one person on the ground suffering from stab wounds.

“The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition,” the WPD states.

After the initial investigation, 45-year-old Michael Baysden, of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Baysden is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

“The victim is expected to recover,” the WPD adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.