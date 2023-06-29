Senior Connect
Novant Health: Shelbourn Stevens no longer president of NHRMC

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shelbourn Stevens is no longer President of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant’s Coastal Market, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed Thursday night.

“We appreciate his contributions to our organization over the years,” the spokesperson added.

Stevens has been with Novant for more than 30 years and oversaw not only NHRMC and the coastal market but also Brunswick Health. He was hired in April of 2021 as president of the hospital following Novant’s purchase of New Hanover Regional from New Hanover County.

The organization has appointed Jeff Lindsay to lead in the interim while a search for a replacement is conducted.

Lindsay is Novant Health’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, having served with Novant Health since 1996. He has worked in healthcare for nearly 30 years.

