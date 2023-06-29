Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with death by distribution

William McKinley Huckaby
William McKinley Huckaby(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged William McKinley Huckaby with death by distribution and multiple felonies in connection to an overdose death that occurred earlier in June.

“The investigation identified William McKinley Huckaby as a supplier of multiple illegal narcotics. Further investigation was done on Huckaby resulting in his arrest on June 24, 2023,” NHCSO wrote in a release.

He is being held under a $1.525 million bond.

