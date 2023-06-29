NCDOT prepares for hurricane season

Senior Connect
NCDOT says it is actively preparing for hurricanes this year.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the tropics already active this year, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are already preparing for potential hurricanes.

Crews spent Monday morning testing out equipment nearly one month into the hurricane season.

In the past--officials told us they had staffing issues during storms but now they say that’s no longer a problem.

When it comes to a specific plan of action, one engineer tells us it depends on how strong the storm is and where it lands.

“We get crews here in advance,” said Pitt County Maintenance Engineer Stanley Harreol. “We’re paying attention to the weather. The emergency services. We’re in contact with them. we’ll have crews staged. We kind of look at where the storm is coming in at. Is it going to be mainly wind damage, rain, or long-term flooding.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 named tropical storms this year.

