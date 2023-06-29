Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lives changed in minutes: family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriends daughter off Pender Co. coast

“The key thing is, he was a person that was even more than the hero or the person who got caught up as a warning to other people. He was just an amazing person. And I really want that to be something that people see and know,” Corral said.
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.(Marcie Corral)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lives changed in just minutes. A family was enjoying a day at the beach when two kids got caught in a rip current. Jon Shackelford went in to rescue his 7-year-old son, Lucas, and his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter. But he didn’t make it out alive.

RELATED: Man dies from injuries after getting caught in rip current near Pender Co. barrier island

Shackelford’s girlfriend, Marcie Corral, was at a nearby restaurant while he and the kids were on the beach with some friends.

“I waited for like 20 minutes, I finally walked around there and that’s when my daughter was coming to me, out of breath, sobbing, saying something happened to Jon. And I just walked over and looked at people doing chest compressions on him,” Corral said.

She is remembering the last moments before Shackelford lost his life.

“And I went and grabbed his hand. And I knew he was already gone. They were like pumping stuff out of him and I grabbed his cold hand, and I begged him to stay and then I literally like remember screaming. And the next thing I know I’m in an ambulance. Like I blacked out everything from there.”

Corrral says as a former volunteer firefighter Shackelford always put others first.

Shackleford’s dad, Billy, says it’s no surprise that his son fought ‘til his last breath to save someone. Now, Billy says he feels like he’s lost a huge part of his life.

“I love him so much. I miss him. The Lord knows what he’s doing. He took him for a reason,” Billy Shackelford said.

Billy also wants this to serve as a reminder to others about how powerful rip currents can be along the coast.

Corral says it should be an important warning for others who might be out in the waters, but for now, keeping Jon’s legacy alive is what’s most important to her.

“The key thing is, he was a person that was even more than the hero or the person who got caught up as a warning to other people. He was just an amazing person. And I really want that to be something that people see and know,” Corral said. ”He’s not a perfect person. I’m not a perfect person, but we were perfect for each other. I just miss him because he was my person.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County school buses
Former Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player; school district responds
Jamie Rochelle
Jamie Rochelle, Topsail High graduate and coach, passes away
Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home
Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
Lightning near a home
Four displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Wilmington

Latest News

NCDOT says it is actively preparing for hurricanes this year.
NCDOT prepares for hurricane season
Budget-friendly local summer activities for the whole family
Dr. Van Dempsey
Dean of UNCW Watson College of Education frustrated with replacement process
Code Orange air quality advisory issued in Bladen County and parts of central and eastern N.C.