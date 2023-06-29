Gov. Roy Cooper announces appointees to chairs of county boards of elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, June 29, Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to county boards of elections.

Those appointments include Derrick Miller in New Hanover County, Edward Lewis in Brunswick County, Carol Johnson in Pender County, Jeffery Register in Columbus County and Lafayette Atkinson in Bladen County.

You can read the full list provided by the governor’s office below:

Alamance: Margaret Elaine Berry

Alexander: Ray Warren

Alleghany: Betty Richardson

Anson: Ross Streater

Ashe: Patricia Beaver

Avery: Patricia Gayle Culbreath

Beaufort: Thomas Payne

Bertie: Michael Freeman

Bladen: Lafayette Atkinson

Brunswick: Edward Lewis

Buncombe: Jake Quinn

Burke: Lonnie Kirksey

Cabarrus: Martin Ericson

Caldwell: Morris Reaves

Camden: Beatrice Ferebee

Carteret: Susan Cuthrell

Caswell: Larry C. Cowan

Catawba: Barry Cheney

Chatham: Laura Heise

Cherokee: Gary Kilpatrick

Chowan: John Guard

Clay: Jerry Anderson

Cleveland: Douglas Sharp

Columbus: Jeffery Register

Craven: Zeda Trice

Cumberland: Irene Grimes

Currituck: Edward Ponton

Dare: Skip Saunders

Davidson: James Cunningham

Davie: Gary LaBlanc

Duplin: Angela Mainor

Durham: Dawn Baxton

Edgecombe: Florence Armstrong

Forsyth: Robert Durrah

Franklin: Bobbie Richardson

Gaston: James (Jim) Ragan

Gates: Christopher Eason

Graham: Juanita Colvard

Granville: James Wall

Greene: Benjamin Lanier

Guilford: Richard Forrester

Halifax: Ervin Griffin

Harnett: Allison Lynnette Fenderson

Haywood: Danny Davis

Henderson: Charles Medd

Hertford: Jeri Pierce

Hoke: Lornette McCaskill

Hyde: Lora Byrd

Iredell: Alan Carpenter

Jackson: Kirk Stephens

Johnston: Gordon Woodruff

Jones: Zack Koonce

Lee: Susan Feindel

Lenoir: Courtney Patterson

Lincoln: Judy Caudill

Macon: Katherine Tinsley

Madison: Jerry Wallin

Martin: William E Newsome

McDowell: Jonas Buff

Mecklenburg: Beverly Earle

Mitchell: Luther McClain Stroup

Montgomery: Teddi Benson

Moore: William Howell

Nash: Kelly Shore

New Hanover: Derrick Miller

Northampton: Vivian Branch

Onslow: Michael Morgan

Orange: Jamie Cox

Pamlico: Delcine Gibbs

Pasquotank: Jacqueline Brown

Pender: Carol Johnson

Perquimans: Bobby Siller

Person: Zachary Wynne

Pitt: Etsil Mason

Polk: Warren Carson

Randolph: Margaret Megerian

Richmond: Carlton Hawkins

Robeson: Larry Townsend

Rockingham: Ophelia Wright

Rowan: John Hudson

Rutherford: Francis Lockwood

Sampson: Sherri White-Williamson

Scotland: Harriet Jackson

Stanly: Ronald Burris

Stokes: Michael Pell

Surry: Dwayne Carter

Swain: Hannah Smith

Transylvania: Sara Champion

Tyrrell: Cecil Lilley

Union: Cynthia Singleton

Vance: James Baines

Wake: Erica Porter

Warren: Esther Terry

Washington: General James

Watauga: Michael Behrent

Wayne: Eddie Edwards

Wilkes: Larry Taylor

Wilson: Chip Futrell

Yadkin: Walter Shore

Yancey: Troy Gary Boone

