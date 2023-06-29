Gov. Roy Cooper announces appointees to chairs of county boards of elections
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, June 29, Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to county boards of elections.
Those appointments include Derrick Miller in New Hanover County, Edward Lewis in Brunswick County, Carol Johnson in Pender County, Jeffery Register in Columbus County and Lafayette Atkinson in Bladen County.
You can read the full list provided by the governor’s office below:
- Alamance: Margaret Elaine Berry
- Alexander: Ray Warren
- Alleghany: Betty Richardson
- Anson: Ross Streater
- Ashe: Patricia Beaver
- Avery: Patricia Gayle Culbreath
- Beaufort: Thomas Payne
- Bertie: Michael Freeman
- Bladen: Lafayette Atkinson
- Brunswick: Edward Lewis
- Buncombe: Jake Quinn
- Burke: Lonnie Kirksey
- Cabarrus: Martin Ericson
- Caldwell: Morris Reaves
- Camden: Beatrice Ferebee
- Carteret: Susan Cuthrell
- Caswell: Larry C. Cowan
- Catawba: Barry Cheney
- Chatham: Laura Heise
- Cherokee: Gary Kilpatrick
- Chowan: John Guard
- Clay: Jerry Anderson
- Cleveland: Douglas Sharp
- Columbus: Jeffery Register
- Craven: Zeda Trice
- Cumberland: Irene Grimes
- Currituck: Edward Ponton
- Dare: Skip Saunders
- Davidson: James Cunningham
- Davie: Gary LaBlanc
- Duplin: Angela Mainor
- Durham: Dawn Baxton
- Edgecombe: Florence Armstrong
- Forsyth: Robert Durrah
- Franklin: Bobbie Richardson
- Gaston: James (Jim) Ragan
- Gates: Christopher Eason
- Graham: Juanita Colvard
- Granville: James Wall
- Greene: Benjamin Lanier
- Guilford: Richard Forrester
- Halifax: Ervin Griffin
- Harnett: Allison Lynnette Fenderson
- Haywood: Danny Davis
- Henderson: Charles Medd
- Hertford: Jeri Pierce
- Hoke: Lornette McCaskill
- Hyde: Lora Byrd
- Iredell: Alan Carpenter
- Jackson: Kirk Stephens
- Johnston: Gordon Woodruff
- Jones: Zack Koonce
- Lee: Susan Feindel
- Lenoir: Courtney Patterson
- Lincoln: Judy Caudill
- Macon: Katherine Tinsley
- Madison: Jerry Wallin
- Martin: William E Newsome
- McDowell: Jonas Buff
- Mecklenburg: Beverly Earle
- Mitchell: Luther McClain Stroup
- Montgomery: Teddi Benson
- Moore: William Howell
- Nash: Kelly Shore
- New Hanover: Derrick Miller
- Northampton: Vivian Branch
- Onslow: Michael Morgan
- Orange: Jamie Cox
- Pamlico: Delcine Gibbs
- Pasquotank: Jacqueline Brown
- Pender: Carol Johnson
- Perquimans: Bobby Siller
- Person: Zachary Wynne
- Pitt: Etsil Mason
- Polk: Warren Carson
- Randolph: Margaret Megerian
- Richmond: Carlton Hawkins
- Robeson: Larry Townsend
- Rockingham: Ophelia Wright
- Rowan: John Hudson
- Rutherford: Francis Lockwood
- Sampson: Sherri White-Williamson
- Scotland: Harriet Jackson
- Stanly: Ronald Burris
- Stokes: Michael Pell
- Surry: Dwayne Carter
- Swain: Hannah Smith
- Transylvania: Sara Champion
- Tyrrell: Cecil Lilley
- Union: Cynthia Singleton
- Vance: James Baines
- Wake: Erica Porter
- Warren: Esther Terry
- Washington: General James
- Watauga: Michael Behrent
- Wayne: Eddie Edwards
- Wilkes: Larry Taylor
- Wilson: Chip Futrell
- Yadkin: Walter Shore
- Yancey: Troy Gary Boone
