First Alert Forecast: appropriately hot weather for Fran’s Fans annual fan drive

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with Code Yellow / locally Orange air quality Thursday as the latest batch of Canadian wildfire smoke wafts through the Cape Fear sky. Much of the smoke will stay harmlessly lofty and manifest as haze; be aware that some smoke could continue to mix down closer to the surface and enflame respiratory conditions. Thursday skies will also have sun, clouds, and a 10% chance for a storm.

Thursday is day one of the Fran’s Fans annual fan drive at area Lowe’s Home Improvement Centers and seasonably hot weather should inspire donations to the cause! Temperatures will have climbed from the 70s when Frances Weller leaves her first stop in Surf City early. When Fran moves to the Porters Neck and University Center locations for the midday and afternoon hours, temperatures will be cresting around 90 or in the lower 90s.

Hotter numbers in your holiday forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

No threats in the tropics! Stay vigilant and prepared for the season with wect.com/weather.

